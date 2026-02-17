Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukraine hits oil terminal in Russia’s Krasnodar, chemicals plant in Perm, SBU says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukrainian drones attacked the Metafrax Chemicals plant in Russia's Perm region, some 1,600km from Ukraine.

Ukrainian drones attacked the Metafrax Chemicals plant in Russia's Perm region, some 1,600km from Ukraine.

PHOTO: X

Google Preferred Source badge
  • Ukrainian drones hit Russia's Taman oil terminal and a chemicals plant in the Perm region overnight on Feb 17.
  • Kyiv's long-range strikes target strategic Russian facilities, like oil, which fuel Moscow's four-year war efforts.
  • The Metafrax plant, 1,600km from Ukraine, is a top methanol producer. The attacks preceded US-mediated talks in Geneva.

AI generated

KYIV - Ukrainian drones hit the Taman oil terminal in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region and a chemicals plant in the Perm region near the Ural mountains overnight, Ukraine’s SBU domestic security service said on Feb 17.

Kyiv has stepped up long-range strikes on strategic Russian targets, particularly oil facilities, that have fuelled Moscow’s war machine during the four-year-long war.

An SBU official said the attack on the Taman terminal was the agency’s second on the facility since Jan 22. Ukraine’s General Staff had separately reported striking the terminal on Feb 15.

SBU drones also attacked the Metafrax Chemicals plant in the Perm region, some 1,600km from Ukraine, a facility the official described as one of the biggest methanol producers in Russia and Europe.

Both attacks were carried out ahead of

a new round of US-mediated talks

between Ukraine and Russia that began on Feb 17 in Geneva, which are not expected to yield significant results. REUTERS

More on this topic
Ukraine, Russia begin Geneva talks as Trump piles new pressure on Kyiv
Russia’s losses in Ukraine boosting reliance on foreign fighters, Britain says
See more on

Ukraine

Russia

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.