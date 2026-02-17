Ukraine hits oil terminal in Russia’s Krasnodar, chemicals plant in Perm, SBU says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukrainian drones attacked the Metafrax Chemicals plant in Russia's Perm region, some 1,600km from Ukraine.

KYIV - Ukrainian drones hit the Taman oil terminal in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region and a chemicals plant in the Perm region near the Ural mountains overnight, Ukraine’s SBU domestic security service said on Feb 17.

Kyiv has stepped up long-range strikes on strategic Russian targets, particularly oil facilities, that have fuelled Moscow’s war machine during the four-year-long war.

An SBU official said the attack on the Taman terminal was the agency’s second on the facility since Jan 22. Ukraine’s General Staff had separately reported striking the terminal on Feb 15.

SBU drones also attacked the Metafrax Chemicals plant in the Perm region, some 1,600km from Ukraine, a facility the official described as one of the biggest methanol producers in Russia and Europe.