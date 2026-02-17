Ukraine hits oil terminal in Russia’s Krasnodar, chemicals plant in Perm, SBU says
- Ukrainian drones hit Russia's Taman oil terminal and a chemicals plant in the Perm region overnight on Feb 17.
- Kyiv's long-range strikes target strategic Russian facilities, like oil, which fuel Moscow's four-year war efforts.
- The Metafrax plant, 1,600km from Ukraine, is a top methanol producer. The attacks preceded US-mediated talks in Geneva.
KYIV - Ukrainian drones hit the Taman oil terminal in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region and a chemicals plant in the Perm region near the Ural mountains overnight, Ukraine’s SBU domestic security service said on Feb 17.
Kyiv has stepped up long-range strikes on strategic Russian targets, particularly oil facilities, that have fuelled Moscow’s war machine during the four-year-long war.
An SBU official said the attack on the Taman terminal was the agency’s second on the facility since Jan 22. Ukraine’s General Staff had separately reported striking the terminal on Feb 15.
SBU drones also attacked the Metafrax Chemicals plant in the Perm region, some 1,600km from Ukraine, a facility the official described as one of the biggest methanol producers in Russia and Europe.
a new round of US-mediated talksbetween Ukraine and Russia that began on Feb 17 in Geneva, which are not expected to yield significant results. REUTERS