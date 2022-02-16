Ukraine hit by cyber attack as US questions Russian troop pullback

KYIV/MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Ukraine said it had been hit by a cyber attack on Tuesday (Feb 15), appearing to blame Russia, as Moscow's statements about a partial troop pullback were met with Western scepticism.

US President Joe Biden warned he would move with allies to respond to the cyber hacks and said a Russian attack remained a possibility.

East-West relations are facing one of their deepest crises in decades over Ukraine, post-Cold War influence on the continent, and energy supplies.

Europe and the United States want Moscow to reverse the build-up of more than 150,000 soldiers near the Ukrainian border, according to US estimates. They have suggested arms control and confidence-building steps to defuse the standoff.

On Tuesday, Russia published footage to demonstrate it was returning some troops to base after exercises.

Mr Biden said the US had not verified the move.

"Our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position," he said.

Ukraine did not say who it believed was responsible for the cyber attack, but a statement suggested it was pointing the finger at Russia.