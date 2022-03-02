Ukraine hires US law firm in case against Russia at UN court

THE HAGUE (REUTERS) - Ukraine has hired US law firm Covington & Burling to pursue its claim against Russia at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at the Hague over the ongoing Russian invasion, the firm's spokesman said Tuesday (Feb 1).

Ukraine said in a court filing on Sunday that Russia had "falsely claimed that acts of genocide" occurred in parts of Ukraine as a pretext for its invasion.

It asked the ICJ, the United Nation's highest court, to order Russia to halt its military operations in Ukraine.

"I can confirm that Covington has filed a claim at the International Court of Justice on behalf of our client Ukraine," a firm spokesman wrote in an email on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly asserted that Ukraine committed genocide in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, without presenting evidence, and said the invasion, called a "special operation" by Russian officials, was therefore justified to end it.

Covington, a prominent Washington DC-based firm that includes former US attorney general Eric Holder on its staff, has represented Ukraine in several other matters, including a past case before the ICJ.

The court in 2019 found that it had jurisdiction to hear Ukraine's claims of Russian violations of international law related to racial discrimination and the financing of terrorism in Crimea. That case is pending.

The ICJ is set to hear Ukraine's arguments in the current case on Monday and Russia's representatives will argue on Tuesday, on whether the matter is urgent enough to require immediate action. The court's rulings are binding, though states including Russia have previously ignored them.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for Russia to stop bombing Ukrainian cities before resuming peace talks.