Ukraine hails delivery of Western air defence systems

KYIV - Ukraine said on Wednesday it reclaimed more territory from Russia in the south and welcomed the delivery of Western air defence systems that Kyiv said would usher in a "new era" after mass strikes from Moscow.

"A new era of air defence has begun in Ukraine," said Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on Twitter, announcing the arrival of Germany's Iris-Ts and the upcoming delivery of Nasams from Washington.

Russia for two days pummelled Ukraine with missiles, damaging energy facilities nationwide, in attacks that Russian President Vladimir Putin said were retaliation for a deadly explosion at the Crimea bridge.

Russia's FSB security service said on Wednesday it detained eight suspects over the blast that ripped through the road and rail bridge connecting Crimea to the the country.

The suspects comprise five Russians and "three Ukrainian and Armenian citizens", it said, without providing more details.

The explosives left on a boat in August from the Ukrainian port of Odesa to Bulgaria. They then transited through the port of Poti in Georgia, and were then sent overland to Armenia before arriving by road in Russia, according to the FSB.

The explosives entered Russia on Oct 4 in a truck with Georgian licence plates and reached the region of Krasnodar on Oct 6, two days before the blasts, the FSB said.

The "terrorist attack" was organised by Ukrainian secret services, with a Kyiv agent having coordinated the transit of the explosives, according to the FSB.

Last Saturday, a blast ripped through the road and rail bridge connecting Crimea to Russia, killing three people, causing damage and igniting a massive fire. With the blast, Russia also lost a vital transport link for moving military equipment for Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday after Russia's missile barrage that Ukraine's Western backers were looking to provide Kyiv with more air defences to protect against Russia's "indiscriminate" attacks across the country.

"We will address how to ramp up support for Ukraine and the top priority will be more air defence for Ukraine," said Mr Stoltenberg at the start of a meeting by Ukraine's allies on arms supplies to Kyiv.

Opening the meeting of the 50-member Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the headquarters of Nato in Brussels, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russia's huge wave of missile attacks this week had laid bare the "malice and cruelty" of its war.

Ukraine had shifted the momentum in the conflict since September with "extraordinary" gains, but would need more help to keep fighting, he said.

"These victories belong to Ukraine's brave soldiers. But the Contact Group's security assistance, training and sustainment efforts have been vital," he added.

Mr Putin has vowed a "severe" response to any further attack on Russia and what Moscow considers to be its territory, including the Crimea peninsula that it annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Despite warnings from the Kremlin, Kyiv has vowed to retake the peninsula and four regions in Ukraine's east and south that Moscow says are now part of Russia.

Kyiv said on Wednesday that it had retaken five more settlements in the southern region of Kherson - one of the four territories Moscow said it annexed in late September - in the latest setback for Russia's campaign.

The presidency added, however, that Russian forces were striking back and had continued shelling Ukraine's positions "along the entire contact line".

The Russian military, meanwhile, said it had fended off Ukrainian attacks in the eastern Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions. And Russian strikes on the front-line town of Avdiivka killed at least eight people at a market, the Ukraine-appointed chief of the region said.

AFP, REUTERS