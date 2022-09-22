Ukraine frees Putin ally for hundreds of troops in major swap

KYIV - Ukraine handed over a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin in exchange for hundreds of prisoners of war captured in a landmark battle, a swap that outraged pro-Kremlin propagandists.

Mr Viktor Medvedchuk was one of 55 people turned over to Russia in return for 215 Ukrainian prisoners, including 188 who held out for months against Russian assault at the Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol early in the war.

Among the group that was returned to the government in Kyiv were 108 members of the Azov brigade, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement late on Wednesday.

"It is not a pity to give Medvedchuk in exchange for real warriors," Mr Zelensky said.

Those handed over to Russia included "people who fought against Ukraine. And those who betrayed Ukraine", he said.

Mr Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian citizen, was indicted on charges of treason and terrorist financing last year in a case that Mr Putin called political.

The tycoon who led the pro-Russia Opposition Platform party that was banned following the invasion, fled house arrest when the war started but was later captured by Ukrainian forces.

He visited Moscow on numerous occasions and met with Mr Putin, who endorsed Mr Medvedchuk in 2019 parliamentary elections.

Five Ukrainian commanders were also freed as part of the deal on condition that they spent the rest of the war in Turkey under the personal protection of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mr Zelensky said.

Five UK citizens, two Americans and three other foreigners were also released as part of mediation efforts involving Saudi Arabia, he said.

Russian war bloggers and nationalist commentators reacted furiously to the release of Azov fighters that state television and Kremlin officials have sought to cast as "Nazis" for months in efforts to justify Mr Putin's invasion.

Many highlighted the timing of the swap on the same day as Putin ordered a mobilisation in Russia to call up 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine.