Ukraine fortifies its filling stations against Russian attacks

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KYIV, Oct 9 - Sand-filled blast barriers and concrete shelters are multiplying at filling stations in Ukraine in a push by retailers to fortify their networks as Russia attacks fuel infrastructure in major cities.

Russia has struck petrol stations in frontline areas since the beginning of the full-scale war in 2022, but in recent months it has broadened its air campaign to target fuel retailers in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv.

A senior executive at state-owned Ukrnafta, Ukraine's largest oil company, said it was taking steps to protect its facilities and the strikes would not cause shortages this winter despite an expected increase in demand of 10-15%.

Even when petrol stations are hit, operations are sometimes restored within days, said Lesya Zharska, director of Ukrnafta's station network.

"We will protect the facilities. We will restore the facilities. We are ready for the winter," she said in an interview at an Ukrnafta station on the outskirts of Kyiv. on the other side of the road, workers were rebuilding a station destroyed in a recent attack.

In recent weeks, at least six Ukrnafta filling stations have been hit in Kyiv. In total, Russia has destroyed more than 300 stations in the last six months, Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Moscow says it does not deliberately target Ukraine's civilian infrastructure but it has stepped up attacks on populated areas as its forces struggle to advance on the ground. Meanwhile, Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries have caused fuel shortages in Russia, which has introduced an export ban.

MITIGATING RISKS

To mitigate the risks in population centres such as Kyiv, where it has three dozen of its 660 stations, Ukrnafta has put up blast barriers made of wire-mesh cubes - or gabions - filled with sand. The aim is to instal them in other cities soon.

"When there is a yellow or red air alarm, we stop operations and ask customers to leave, and staff head to shelters," Zharska said.

Russia is widely expected to intensify strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure once again as temperatures drop in winter.

Ukrnafta has already equipped stations across its network with back-up diesel generators and contracted sufficient fuel imports to prevent supply gaps, Zharska said, adding:

"We will carry out our work." REUTERS