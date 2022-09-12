Ukraine forces make advances after fall of Russian stronghold

KYIV - Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid gains made Russia abandon its main bastion of Izium in the area.

President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed Ukraine's advance in the north-east Kharkiv province as a potential breakthrough in the six-month-old war, saying this winter could bring more rapid gains of territory if Kyiv can get more powerful weapons.

"In the Kharkiv direction, we began to advance not only to the south and east, but also to the north. There are 50km to go to the state border (with Russia)," Ukraine's chief commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram. He said the country's armed forces have regained control of more than 3,000 sq km since the beginning of this month.

In Moscow, Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday that Russian forces were hitting Ukrainian army positions in the Kharkiv region with precision strikes delivered by airborne troops, missiles and artillery.

A day earlier, the ministry had ordered troops to leave the vicinity of Izium and reinforce operations elsewhere in Donetsk, the Russian state-run Tass news agency reported. The head of Russia's administration in Kharkiv told residents to evacuate the province and flee to Russia to "save lives", Tass reported. Witnesses described traffic jams of cars with people leaving Russian-held territory.

Russian forces used Izium as the logistics base for one of their main campaigns - a months-long assault from the north on the adjacent Donbas region, comprising Donetsk and Luhansk. The retreat marked Russian forces' worst defeat since they were pushed back from the capital Kyiv in March.

The gains are important politically for Mr Zelensky as he seeks to keep Europe united behind Ukraine - supplying weapons and money - even as an energy crisis looms this winter following cuts in Russian gas supplies to European customers.

"I believe that this winter is a turning point, and it can lead to the rapid de-occupation of Ukraine," Mr Zelensky said in comments to a political forum published on his website late on Saturday. "We see how they (occupiers) are fleeing in some directions. If we were a little stronger with weapons, we would de-occupy faster."

Ukrainian officials stopped short of confirming they had recaptured Izium, but Mr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak posted a photo of troops on its outskirts and tweeted an emoji of grapes. The city's name means "raisin".

Kyiv-based military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said the gains could pave the way for a further push into Luhansk region, whose capture Russia claimed at the beginning of July.

While fighting raged, conditions at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant continued to cause global concern. Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling around the Zaporizhzhia plant and thereby risking a catastrophic release of radiation.

But on Sunday, the International Atomic Energy Agency said a backup power line to the Russian-held plant had been restored, providing it with the external electricity it needs to cool its reactors and defend against the risk of a meltdown. State agency Energoatom, meanwhile, said it halted operations at the plant as a safety step, as the restored line to the grid allowed the plant to be powered by Ukraine's energy system.

Last Wednesday, Kyiv had urged residents of Russian-occupied areas around the plant to evacuate for their own safety.

REUTERS