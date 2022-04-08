Ukraine flags 'last chance' to flee as Russia intensifies eastern push

SEVERODONETSK (Ukraine) • Ukraine urged its residents in the east of the country yesterday to take their "last chance" to flee mounting Russian attacks, after devastation around the capital Kyiv shocked the world.

Six weeks after Russia invaded its neighbour, its troops have withdrawn from Kyiv and Ukraine's north and are focusing on the country's south-east, where desperate attempts are under way to evacuate civilians.

The retreat from Kyiv revealed scenes of carnage, including in the town of Bucha, where Ukraine said there was evidence of Russian war crimes, and which triggered a fresh wave of Western sanctions against Moscow.

Yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia - which denies responsibility for the killing of civilians - was undeterred and continued "to accumulate fighting force to realise their ill ambitions in (eastern) Donbass".

"They are preparing to resume an active offensive," he said, as officials in Donbass' Luhansk and Donetsk regions urged civilians to leave. "These few days may be the last chance to leave," Luhansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday wrote on Facebook, saying that all cities in the region were under fire and one person had died in the town of Kreminna.

Yesterday saw the Ukrainian authorities trying again to evacuate trapped civilians through numerous humanitarian corridors.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 10 such corridors were planned, but those trying to leave the south-eastern city of Mariupol would have to use their own vehicles.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), meanwhile, called for humanitarian access to Mariupol.

Speaking at a press conference in Lviv, WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge lamented that while health assistance had reached many "affected areas", some were out of reach.

"It's true some remain very difficult. I think a priority definitely, I think we all agree, would be Mariupol," Dr Kluge told reporters.

Located in a strategic south-eastern spot between Russian-occupied Crimea and pro-Russian separatist regions in Ukraine's east, Mariupol has been the scene of some of the fiercest assaults by Moscow's forces.

Residents have spoken of utter devastation and dire conditions. The city's population has shrunk from 400,000 before the conflict to around 120,000 today.

Several attempts have been made to get people out of the city, but they have often failed.

On Wednesday, a Red Cross convoy arrived in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia after failing to reach Mariupol, an Agence France-Presse journalist on the scene reported.

Accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), seven buses and at least 40 private cars arrived in the city carrying hundreds of evacuees from Russian-occupied areas, in what was the first successful international evacuation six weeks into the war.

ICRC said most of the people arriving were in fact from Mariupol, which is still held by Ukrainian forces, but had been evacuated from the nearby Russian-held city of Berdiansk.

"These people have really gone through the worst," ICRC spokesman Lucile Marbeau told AFP. "We've been hearing people saying how they had to walk out of Mariupol. There in Mariupol, there is still no food, no water, no electricity."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS