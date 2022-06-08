Ukraine fights to hold onto gains in key eastern city

KYIV/DRUZHKIVKA • Ukrainian troops battled Russians street to street in the ruins of Sievierodonetsk yesterday, trying to hold onto gains from a surprise counter-offensive that had reversed momentum in one of the bloodiest land battles of the war.

The fight for the small industrial city has emerged as a pivotal battle in eastern Ukraine, with Russia focusing its offensive might there in the hope of achieving one of its stated war aims - to fully capture surrounding Luhansk province on behalf of separatist proxies.

After withdrawing from nearly all of the city in the face of the Russian advance, Ukrainian forces staged a surprise counter attack last week, driving the Russians from a swathe of the city centre.

Since then, the two armies have faced off across boulevards, both claiming to have inflicted huge casualties.

"Our heroes are not giving up positions in Sievierodonetsk," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an overnight video address, describing fierce street fighting.

Earlier, he told reporters at a briefing that the Ukrainians were outnumbered but still had "every chance" of fighting back.

Before Ukraine's counter-offensive, Russia seemed on the verge of encircling Ukraine's garrison in Luhansk province, cutting off the main road to Sievierodonetsk and its twin city Lysychansk across the Siverskiy Donets river.

But following the counter-offensive, Mr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Lysychansk on Sunday, personally demonstrating that Kyiv still had an open route to its troops' redoubt.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry said Russia was throwing troops and equipment into its drive to capture Sievierodonetsk.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Monday that the situation had worsened since the Ukrainian defenders had pushed back the Russians over the weekend.

Luhansk and neighbouring Donetsk province, together known as the Donbas, have become Russia's main focus since its forces were defeated on the outskirts of Kyiv in March and pushed back from the second-biggest city, Kharkiv, last month.

Britain's Defence Ministry said yesterday that Russia was still trying to cut off Sievierodonetsk by advancing from the north and from the south.

"Russia will almost certainly need to achieve a breakthrough on at least one of these axes to translate tactical gains to operational level success and progress towards its political objective of controlling all of Donetsk Oblast," said the ministry.

Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian television there was constant shelling along the front line, with Russia attempting to push towards Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, the two biggest Ukrainian-held cities in Donetsk.

Mr Kyrylenko said efforts were under way to evacuate people from several towns, some under attack day and night. These included Sloviansk where about 24,000 residents, around a quarter of the population, still remain.

"People are now understanding, though it is late, that it is time to leave," he said.

Ukraine yesterday accused Russian forces of detaining some 600 people, mainly journalists and pro-Kyiv elements in the southern region of Kherson, which Moscow's military now holds in its grip.

Meanwhile, Mr Zelensky said on Monday that Britain has been providing weapons Kyiv needs to fight the war with Russia and thanked Prime Minister Boris Johnson for "complete" understanding of the country's needs.

Britain said on Monday that, in coordination with the United States, it will supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems that can strike targets up to 80km away.

Mr Zelensky and Mr Johnson had a phone conversation on Monday in which, Mr Zelensky said, the two were "looking for ways to avoid the food crisis and unblock (Ukraine's) ports".

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

