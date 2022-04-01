Ukraine eyes Romanian port for key farm exports

PARIS (AFP) - Faced with a Russian blockade of its own ports, Ukraine is seeking to export the farm goods that many countries depend on via the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta.

The solution is crucial both to Ukraine's economy and to entire populations that rely heavily on its wheat and sunflower oil.

Bucharest has confirmed that discussions are underway with Kyiv, pointing out that Constanta already handles some imports to Ukraine and exports from it.

Before the war, Ukraine accounted for 12 per cent of global wheat exports, 15 per cent of maize and 50 per cent of world sunflower oil.

"We and our partners are looking for alternative logistical routes to export our goods via European ports, including Constanta," Ukrainian Agricultre Minister Mykola Solsky said recently.

Ukraine ports blockaded

The presence of Russian battleships and mines in Ukrainian waters renders commercial shipping there nearly impossible.

Since the start of the war, Russian forces have been blocking access to the south-eastern Ukrainian ports of Berdiansk and Mariupol on the Sea of Azov, which opens into the Black Sea.

In the southwest, the crucial Black Sea port of Odessa lies perilously close to the frontline at Mykolaiv.

Odessa handles 90 million tonnes of shipments a year - 60 per cent of the country's total port traffic - and is in the Kremlin's sights.

The Marine Traffic website, which tracks the position of all seagoing vessels, clearly shows the de facto blockade of these waters.

Commercial ships have been absent from the zone since missile attacks on vessels sent their insurance premiums rocketing.

According to the agriculture ministry, Ukraine is currently losing US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion) a month because of the stranglehold on port exports.