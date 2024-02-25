Ukraine expects $15.85b in US economic aid in 2024, prime minister says

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is hopeful US lawmakers would approve the economic and military aid. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Feb 25, 2024, 08:55 PM
Published
Feb 25, 2024, 08:41 PM

KYIV - Ukraine expects to receive $11.8 billion (S$15.85 billion) in economic support this year from the United States, its prime minister said on Feb 25.

Kyiv faces a US$37 billion budget gap in 2024 as it fends off a two-year-old Russian invasion and is relying on Western partners for critical aid.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during a televised conference in Kyiv that he was hopeful US lawmakers would approve long-awaited economic and military assistance.

Ukraine also expects to receive 18 billion euros (S$26 billion) from the EU's Ukraine Facility approved earlier in 2024. REUTERS

