Ukraine drone strike causes fire at oil depot in Russia's Volgograd region, authorities say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOSCOW, Jan 10 - A drone strike by Ukraine caused a fire at an oil depot in the Oktyabrskiy district in the southern part of Russia's Volgograd region, regional authorities said on Saturday.

Governor Andrei Bocharov was quoted as saying in a post on his administration's Telegram channel that there had been no casualties reported so far, but that people living nearby may have to be evacuated.

Ukraine has been targeting Russia's energy infrastructure in recent months, aiming to cut off Moscow's ability to finance its military campaign against Kyiv.

Russia's Defence Ministry on Saturday said its air defences had downed 67 Ukrainian drones as of 0600 GMT. REUTERS