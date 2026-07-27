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Ukraine drone attack wounds 12 in Russian border city of Belgorod, authorities say

July 27 - A Ukrainian drone attack wounded 12 people, including two children, in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, regional authorities said early on Monday.

Several apartments in a residential building and more than 15 cars caught fire in the attack, the post added.

In Rostov-on-Don, a major export hub on the Sea of Azov in southern Russia, a Ukrainian air attack damaged an apartment building, Mayor Aleksandr Skryabin said in a post on Telegram.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine's northern Sumy region, a Russian aerial bomb attack wounded five people, regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said on Telegram.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war launched by Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. REUTERS