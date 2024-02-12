Ukraine destroys 14 of 17 Russia-launched drones - Ukraine air force

Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed 14 out of 17 drones that Russia launched overnight and one Kh-59 cruise missile, Ukraine's Air Force said on Monday.

The Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia also launched missiles from S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile systems, but it did not say how many or whether they hit any targets.

Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region in Ukraine's northeast, said late on Sunday that Russia attacked his region with missiles launched from the S-300 systems in Russia's Belgorod region that borders Ukraine.

He said that according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, but the facades of some non-residential buildings were damaged.

Serhiy Lisak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said late on Sunday that Russia attacked the region's city of Pavlohrad with drones. There were no casualties, but some parts of the city lost electricity.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. Both Russia and Ukraine have increased their air attacks away from the frontline in recent months, targeting each other's critical energy, military and transport infrastructure. REUTERS