Ukraine de-mining teams race to clear danger before winter

IZYUM - Small, hidden and lethal - mines and other explosives left behind by retreating Russian forces in eastern Ukraine pose an urgent challenge for de-mining teams ahead of winter.

"Without us, there is no chance of repairing services like electricity before winter," said Artem, who heads a mine-clearing unit working around recently liberated Izyum.

"We found more than 30 mines and artillery shells today, mostly shells," the 33-year-old told AFP, wiping his brow after removing his protective eyewear.

His 10-strong unit is tasked with clearing areas around damaged critical infrastructure such as electricity cables, water and gas pipes.

"Every day we start off where we finished yesterday," he said, as a team of electricity workers gingerly advanced in single file behind a mine clearer into a sunflower field and towards a broken cable.

Other colleagues stacked discovered mines with detonators safely removed beside a truck for loading and disposal.

De-mining teams dot the debris-strewn road verges between Izyum, which was captured by Ukrainian forces in September after six months, and the border of Donetsk region not far down the road.

Artem, who didn't want to give his full name, spoke candidly about his team's perilous work, scanning road verges and carefully wading into tall grass fields.

"Its our job, it's what we know how to do but now, even more than ever, it's our duty," he said, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

No end in sight

Mr Vasyl Melnyk, commander of the de-mining teams in Izyum district, said: "We have 35 staff, in seven teams, from different regions of Ukraine."

The 42-year-old told AFP at the base in Izyum: "Nobody knows how long the process will last.

"Despite the help of international organisations, we haven't even finished finding mines left since the first phase of the conflict began in 2014."