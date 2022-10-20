Ukraine curbs power usage after Russian attacks destroy some energy plants

KYIV - Ukraine is restricting electricity usage nationwide for the first time on Thursday following a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks that have destroyed some power plants just before the cold winter months set in.

Power supply will be restricted between 7am and 11pm, government officials and the grid operator Ukrenergo said. Street lighting in cities will be limited, a presidential aide said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that if people did not minimise electricity use, there would be temporary blackouts.

While limited to Thursday, “We do not exclude that with the onset of cold weather we will be asking for your help even more frequently,” Ukrenergo said.

Russia has intensified its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s power and water infrastructure in recent days.

“There is new damage to critical infrastructure. Three energy facilities were destroyed by the enemy today,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his Wednesday night video address.

“We are preparing for all kinds of scenarios in view of the winter season. We assume that Russian terror will be directed at energy facilities until, with the help of partners, we are able to shoot down 100 per cent of enemy missiles and drones,” said Mr Zelenskiy, who earlier in the week said a third of his country’s power stations had been hit by Russian air strikes.

The mayor of the western city of Lviv said on television that it would take months to repair power substations that have been damaged.

Ukraine had so far shot down a total of 233 Iranian-made drones used by Russia, including 21 on Wednesday, Mr Zelenskiy said.

Reuters eyewitnesses said five drones hit the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv early on Thursday, but it was unclear where they had exploded or how much damage had been done.