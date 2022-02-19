Ukraine crisis a manifestation of a larger geopolitical contestation: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE - The crisis over Ukraine is a manifestation of a larger geopolitical contestation, said Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in Munich on Saturday (Feb 19).

He called the volatile situation the greatest security crisis of Europe since the Cold War.

"This incident reaffirms the old African dictum, 'When elephants fight, the grass suffers'," said Dr Ng during his speech at the 13th Munich Young Leaders Roundtable on Charting A More Equitable Post-pandemic Future.

The Defence Minister is currently in Germany to attend the three-day Munich Security Conference which ends on Sunday.

Fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine have reached fever pitch after months of Moscow trading barbs with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) and the United States. An estimated 150,000 Russian troops have moved near the borders with Ukraine.

In his speech, Dr Ng also touched on other pan-geographic or transnational forces as "elephants", saying that he was referring to groups rather than issues.

He said: "Different groups can be on opposite sides even if they are focused on the same issue. From cancel culture activists, green groups and climate change activists, LGBTQ+ communities and their advocates, to religious conservatives, hard-line nationalists, and anti-federalist groups. These 'elephants' have vastly different views on what the regional and international order should look like and on how to achieve their ideals."

He noted that it was not possible to manage these "elephant" countries and forces apart from the institutional frameworks which they subscribe to but existing mechanisms like the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation and the World Health Organisation are under siege.

New institutions driven by different principal actors are now bringing coordinated action where older institutional frameworks either cannot find consensus, or are too large to address issues in a targeted manner, he said.

Dr Ng singled out the Group of 20, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership as just three examples of institutions which were formed to advance the economic and trade interests and needs of a group of states within a rules-based order.

"Geopolitical tensions and socio-political divisions aside, states, societies and people must work together to address our common threats," Dr Ng said in conclusion.

"Another dictum to keep in mind - 'if we don't stick together, we will hang separately'. Each generation must build those institutions where collective efforts can build and sustain a more equitable and stable future."