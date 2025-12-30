Ukraine, ‘Coalition of the Willing’ to meet early January, Zelensky says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec 30 that Ukraine and the so-called “Coalition of the Willing” group of nations backing Kyiv plan to hold their next meetings at the start of January.

Mr Zelensky said that the countries’ national security advisers would meet in Ukraine on Jan 3, and then leaders in France on Jan 6.

The Coalition grouping led by Britain and France includes more than 30 nations, though it was not immediately clear which would be taking part in the meetings.

“I am grateful to (US) President (Donald) Trump’s team for their readiness to participate in all effective formats. We are not losing a single day,” Mr Zelensky said on the Telegram app. REUTERS