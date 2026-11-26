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Smoke rises from fires at an oil refinery in Moscow, Russia, following a Ukrainian drone strike.

MOSCOW - A drone attack claimed by Ukraine on Nov 26 set a major Russian refinery on fire and caused serious damage, the owner said, weeks after a previous strike forced a halt to its production.

The Slavyansk-on-Kuban oil refinery - one of the largest in southern Russia and part of the Slavyansk EKO group - is near the Russia-occupied Crimean peninsula and has already been attacked several times by Ukraine.

A previous attack in September halted production and “systematic restoration work” has been ongoing since, the group said in a statement.

“The latest attack struck while these recovery efforts were under way, causing further damage to the facility’s infrastructure,” it added.

“Serious fires broke out at the damaged sites. Additionally, the damage to crude oil storage tanks resulted in a spill,” the group said in a statement.

Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence service claimed responsibility for the nighttime attack.

In a post on Telegram, it said the refinery “produces petrol, diesel and fuel oil which Russia uses, amongst other things, to supply its armed forces”.

Ukraine has targeted Russian energy infrastructure throughout the war in retaliation for Russian strikes on its civilians and energy network.

Russia has pummelled Ukraine with near-daily strikes since the launch of its full-scale offensive in February 2022, Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II. AFP