Ukraine civilians face rough winter amid Russian infrastructure attacks: UN probe

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A firefighter trying to contain fire at a site after, according to Ukraine's energy ministry, Russia attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Odesa, Ukraine.

GENEVA – Escalating infrastructure attacks by both Russia and Ukraine are leaving civilians increasingly vulnerable as winter approaches, United Nations investigators warned on Sept 21, expressing fear of a repeat of last winter’s suffering.

For months, Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in intensifying long-range strikes targeting a growing number of civilian sites, including factories, warehouses, and energy and port infrastructure, as well as ships in the Black Sea.

In a fresh update on the situation, the UN’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine warned that the attacks raised concerns that already difficult living conditions could worsen dramatically with the arrival of winter, as was the case in 2025.

“During the severe winter of 2025-2026, Russian armed forces continued to launch systematic waves of attacks against Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure as temperatures plunged to minus 20 deg C,” it said in a statement.

“Millions of civilians endured prolonged power outages, shortages or lengthy absence of heating.”

The commission, which was set up by the UN Human Rights Council shortly after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, cited testimony about temperatures inside apartments “falling to the point where many developed health problems, including psychological conditions”.

“Ukrainian authorities recorded cold-related deaths and injuries,” it pointed out, also highlighting reports about Ukrainian attacks on infrastructure inside Russia and in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine.

“Those reports indicate an increase in civilian casualties and damage or destruction of civilian objects,” the investigators said.

However, they added that they had been unable to investigate the reported incidents as they lacked access.

“Continued attacks on energy infrastructure are making living conditions increasingly unbearable for civilians, and we are concerned that the coming winter will be more difficult to endure,” commission chair Erik Mose warned in the statement.

The findings of the commission, which does not speak on behalf of the UN, came after US President Donald Trump pushed last week for an energy truce between the two sides.

But the warring sides have yet to confirm that they will take part.

The Kremlin did, however, hail Trump’s “good idea”, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was “ready to support de-escalation” if Russia did the same. AFP