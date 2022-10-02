Ukraine celebrates recapturing key town of Lyman, Putin ally raises nuclear jitters

KYIV - Ukrainian troops said they had retaken the key bastion of Lyman in occupied eastern Ukraine, a stinging defeat that prompted a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin to call for the possible use of low-grade nuclear weapons.

The capture on Saturday came just a day after Putin proclaimed the annexation of nearly a fifth of Ukraine - including Donetsk, where Lyman is located - and placed the regions under Russia's nuclear umbrella. Kyiv and the West condemned the ornate ceremony as an illegitimate farce.

Ukrainian soldiers announced the capture in a video recorded outside the town council building in the centre of Lyman and posted on social media.

"Dear Ukrainians - today the armed forces of Ukraine... liberated and took control of the settlement of Lyman, Donetsk region," one of the soldiers says. At the end of the video, a group of soldiers cheer and throw Russian flags down from the building's roof and raise a Ukrainian flag in their place.

Hours earlier, Russia's defence ministry had announced it was pulling troops out of the area "in connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement".

Lyman had fallen in May to Russian forces, which had used it as a logistics and transport hub for its operations in the north of the Donetsk region. Its capture is Ukraine's biggest battlefield gain since the lightning counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region last month.

President Volodymyr Zelensky promised more quick successes in the Donbas, which covers the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that are largely under Russian control.

"Over the past week, the number of Ukrainian flags in Donbas has increased. There will be even more in a week's time," he said in an evening video address.

Ukraine's armed forces said in a statement on Sunday morning that its jets had carried out 29 strikes in the last 24 hours, destroying weapons and anti-aircraft missile systems, while ground troops had hit command posts, warehouses containing ammunition and anti-aircraft missile complexes.

Russian forces launched four missiles and 16 air strikes and used Iranian-made "Shahed-136" drones to attack infrastructure, Ukraine's statement said, adding more than 30 settlements were damaged, chiefly in the south and southeast.

Reuters could not verify either side's battlefield assertions.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin cheered Lyman's capture, saying it would create new problems for Russia's military.

"We're very encouraged by what we're seeing right now," Austin told a news conference on Saturday.