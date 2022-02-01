Ukraine calls on Russia to pull back troops

KIEV • Ukraine has urged Moscow to pull back its troops from the Ukrainian border and continue dialogue with the West if it is serious about de-escalating tensions that have soared amid fears of a Russian invasion.

"If Russian officials are serious when they say they don't want a new war, Russia must continue diplomatic engagement and pull back military forces it (has massed) along Ukraine's borders and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on Sunday.

The Kremlin has deployed more than 100,000 troops and heavy armour along Ukraine's borders, according to the West, which fears that Moscow will stage an incursion.

"Diplomacy is the only responsible way," Mr Kuleba said.

Moscow has denied plans for an invasion and said it does not want war, but it is seeking security guarantees from Washington and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, or Nato, to curb the eastward expansion of the alliance.

These include a guarantee that Nato will not admit new members, in particular Ukraine, and that the United States will not establish new military bases in former Soviet countries.

During a phone conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday, Mr Kuleba said it was important to stay "vigilant and firm" during negotiations with Moscow.

Canada, meanwhile, moved its Ukraine-based military units westwards on Sunday and announced the temporary withdrawal of all non-essential employees from its Kiev embassy, citing ongoing Russian threats along the border.

"We will continue to take all precautions necessary to keep our Canadian Armed Forces safe and secure," said Canada's Defence Minister Anita Anand at a press conference in Kiev.

Canadian forces "have moved west of the Dnieper River", which cuts through the centre of Ukraine, she added.

Ms Anand arrived in the former Soviet country on Sunday to receive updates from the leaders of Canada's Unifier military operation, which was launched in 2015 to support and train Ukraine's military.

"The intelligence that we are utilising is consistent with (that of) our allies across the Nato alliance, and (it) is generally well known to be the case that there is Russian aggression at the Ukraine border in Belarus," she said.

She warned that Moscow would face "severe sanctions and consequences" if it does not de-escalate the military build-up.

Canada currently has 900 military members supporting the Nato mission in Ukraine via "land, air and sea", she said.

In London, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, while Britain warned that it was "highly likely" that Russia, the continent's biggest natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine.

The European Union depends on Russia for around a third of its gas supplies and any interruption would exacerbate an existing energy crisis caused by a shortage.

"We are concerned about the energy situation in Europe because it demonstrates the vulnerability of being too dependent on one supplier of natural gas and that's the reason why Nato allies agree that we need to work and focus on diversification of supplies," Mr Stoltenberg said.

