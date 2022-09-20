Ukraine calls for bespoke IMF and World Bank programmes

LONDON (REUTERS) - Ukraine will push for unprecedented and bespoke International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank packages worth tens of billions of dollars in the coming weeks to shore up its war-ravaged finances, the country's top debt management chief told Reuters.

Ukraine's army has regained swathes of its territory from Russia in recent weeks, but the financial and humanitarian costs of the nearly eight-month-old war continue to rise.

Its budget this month estimated it faces a US$38 billion (S$53.57 billion) shortfall next year, money that will need to either come from the Western backers and multilaterals or else be printed.

Those Western backers and multilaterals are already set to provide around US$20 billion this year.

The International Monetary Fund looks ready to give it a boost by allowing countries struggling with global food price increases - a group that includes Ukraine - to draw more money from its main rapid financing facility.

Kyiv's goal though is a full-fledged IMF programme that would provide enough money and security to see it through the coming years.

IMF head Kristalina Georgieva said last week following a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky that the fund would continue to back Ukraine, but the country wants things to happen faster.

"We have a really heated debate with IMF on what would be the preconditions for that," Mr Yuriy Butsa, government commissioner for public debt management, said, explaining that the uncertainty over the war's duration and impact on the country's economy made it difficult to agree parameters with the fund.

"I'm not sure whether standard tools of the IMF are really designed for this type of situation," he added. "They probably need to introduce a bit of creative thinking," noting the last time Europe saw a war of this magnitude the IMF was not set up.

"Create a bespoke facility or use the existing facilities in different ways. But being a bit less dogmatic in that sense would probably help."

Officials expect the next step to be the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in October and then an IMF staff mission to the country to try to work out what a potential US$15-20 billion new programme might look like.

Ukraine expects its economy will have shrunk by roughly a third this year. Next year's rebound might be as modest as 4 per cent.

Recovery and survival fund

The shortfall between what taxes and other income sources bring in and what Kyiv is spending to keep the country and war running has dropped to around US$3.5 billion a month from US$5 billion, Mr Butsa estimates, but the numbers are still huge.

It has received just over US$17 billion of Western aid and loans. Roughly another US$10 billion is due from the European Union, United States and countries such as Britain.

But its biggest single financing source is its own central bank, which has already had to print over US$10 billion worth Hryvnia.

"If we are not there in terms of financing, we will have to rely on the monetary financing like this year," Mr Butsa said. "We will have a lot of problems after the war to sort out, we don't want to create another one like hyperinflation to fight."

Inflation is currently at around 23 per cent.