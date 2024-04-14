Ukraine attack on Russia-controlled town kills 16, official says

A Russia-installed official in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region said on Sunday that the death toll from shelling by Ukraine's military on the town of Tokmak had risen to 16 people.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the top Moscow-installed official in the region, said on the Telegram messaging app that 20 people had been wounded in the shelling on Friday night, with 12 in serious condition.

Reuters could not independently verify the account of events. There has been no comment from Ukraine on the alleged attacks.

Zaporizhzhia is one of four Ukrainian regions that have been partially occupied by Russian forces and which Moscow moved to annex after launching its full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022. REUTERS