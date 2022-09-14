Ukraine aspires to free all Russian-occupied land after days of military success

BALAKLIIA, UKRAINE - Ukraine has set its sights on freeing all territory occupied by invading Russian forces after driving them back in a speedy counter-offensive in the northeast and there are indications of more US military aid on the way to back Ukraine's mission.

In an evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said around 8,000 sq m have been liberated so far, apparently all in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

Stabilisation measures had been completed in about half of that territory, Mr Zelensky said, "and across a liberated area of about the same size, stabilisation measures are still ongoing".

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the full scope of battlefield successes claimed by Ukraine. The total area cited by Mr Zelensky is roughly the size of the Greek island of Crete.

Since Moscow abandoned its main bastion in the northeast on Saturday, marking its worst defeat since the early days of the war, Ukrainian troops have recaptured dozens of towns in a stunning shift in battleground momentum.

In Washington, the White House said the United States is likely to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine in "coming days".

Russian forces have left defensive positions, particularly in and around Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, a US spokesman said.

Russian forces still control about a fifth of Ukraine in the south and east, but Kyiv is now on the offensive in both areas.

Speaking in the central square of Balakliia, a city in eastern Ukraine and a crucial military supply hub taken by Ukrainian forces late last week, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said 150,000 people had been liberated from Russian rule in the area.

Ukrainian flags had been raised and a large crowd gathered to receive bundles of humanitarian aid. A shopping centre had been destroyed but many buildings remained intact, with shops closed and boarded up.

"The aim is to liberate the Kharkiv region and beyond - all the territories occupied by the Russian Federation," Mr Malyar said on the road to Balakliia, which lies 74km southeast of Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, repair crews have restored the two main power lines supplying Kharkiv city and its surrounds, power firm Ukrenergo said after Russian shelling caused blackouts.

The Kyiv government fears that Russia will step up attacks on its energy networks as winter approaches and is pleading for anti-aircraft technology from the West to protect the infrastructure.

With Russian forces under pressure, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Scholz called on Mr Putin to find a diplomatic solution as soon as possible, based on a ceasefire, complete withdrawal of Russian troops, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, a German government spokesman said.