KYIV, Ukraine - The Ukrainian military said on Thursday it had recaptured more than 20 towns and villages in the north-eastern Kharkiv region as part of a counter-offensive against Moscow's forces.

"(Ukrainian) military units have penetrated 50km beyond the enemy lines. During active operations in the Kharkiv area, more than 20 settlements have been liberated," said General Staff Main Operations Deputy Chief Oleksiy Gromov, a senior official in the Ukrainian armed forces. AFP