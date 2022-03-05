Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors for civilians

BORODYANKA/LVIV (Ukraine) • Russia and Ukraine have agreed to the need for humanitarian corridors to help civilians escape Moscow's eight-day-long invasion, and to deliver medicine and food to the areas where fighting was the fiercest.

Thousands are thought to have died or been wounded as the biggest attack on a European state since World War II unfolds.

Only one Ukrainian city, the southern port of Kherson, has fallen to Russian forces since the invasion was launched on Feb 24, but Russian forces continue to surround and attack other cities.

The south-eastern port city of Mariupol has been encircled by Russian forces and subjected to intense strikes, Britain said in an intelligence update yesterday.

"Mariupol remains under Ukrainian control but has likely been encircled by Russian forces," the Ministry of Defence said. "The city's civilian infrastructure has been subjected to intense Russian strikes."

Water and power were cut off, and officials say they cannot evacuate the wounded.

After talks on Thursday at an undisclosed location on the Poland-Belarus border, Russia said "substantial progress" had been made, while the Ukrainian side pointed to an understanding on helping ordinary people, but not the results Kyiv had hoped for.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said a temporary halt to fighting in select locations was also possible.

"That is, not everywhere, but only in those places where the humanitarian corridors themselves will be located, it will be possible to cease fire for the duration of the evacuation," he said.

They had also seen eye-to-eye on the delivery of medicine and food to the places where the fiercest fighting was taking place. The negotiators will meet again next week, the Belarusian state news agency Belta quoted Mr Podolyak as saying.

Russian negotiators confirmed that both sides had agreed to create a way out for civilians.

"The main question that we decided on today was the issue of saving people, civilians, who are in the zone of military clashes," Russia's main negotiator and former culture minister Vladimir Medinsky said. "Russia calls on civilians who find themselves in this situation, if military actions continue, to use these humanitarian corridors," he said.

Another Russian negotiator, nationalist lawmaker Leonid Slutsky, said the agreements will be "implemented in the near future".

Ukraine says at least 350 civilians have been killed since President Vladimir Putin launched the attack on Ukraine last week. The United Nations human rights office said on Thursday that it had confirmed 249 civilians have been killed and 553 wounded during the first week of the conflict.