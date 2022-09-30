Ukraine advance on Russian outpost challenges Putin's grip on Donbas

KYIV - Ukrainian troops are moving to capture the Russian-held eastern town of Lyman, threatening a new setback for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's campaign in the Donbas as he prepares to declare the region part of Russia.

The capture of the town in the north of Donetsk region could pave the way for Ukraine to make inroads into the adjacent Luhansk province, foiling Putin's goal of seizing all of the industrial Donbas region declared after his forces failed to subdue the entire country in February, military analysts said.

The regions are among four chunks of eastern and southern Ukrainian territory that Putin is expected on Friday to declare Russian-annexed land after what Kyiv and Western countries say were bogus referendums staged at gunpoint.

Putin has said Moscow could use nuclear weapons to defend Russian territory if necessary. Kyiv has said it won't be swayed by such threats and will press ahead with its plans to drive all Russian forces out of Ukraine.

Lyman has served for months as a logistics and transport hub anchoring Russian operations in Donetsk region's north and its capture would be Kyiv's biggest gain since a lightning counter-offensive retook swathes of Kharkiv region this month.

The window is narrowing for Ukraine to make major advances before winter sets in, slowing down operations and giving Russia, which has declared a partial mobilisation, more time to fortify its lines.

Konrad Muzyka, director of the Rochan military consultancy in Poland, said Russian forces were trying to hold on in Lyman to buy time to prepare defensive lines and that the town would fall to Kyiv.

"The Russians are trying to delay the Ukrainian actions as much as possible so that they can create or upgrade their line of defence between Sievierodonetsk and the border with Russia," he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainians in his nightly speech on Tuesday that there was "good news" from the front, though he did not elaborate.

Luhansk region's exiled governor said this week: "When the situation around Lyman is resolved, then we can closely watch the actions of the Ukrainian army because Lyman is close to the river and on the other bank begins Luhansk region."

"The weather doesn't really play into our hands, but in general, I still think we'll get the result soon," he said.

On Thursday, a Russian proxy official in Donetsk region said it was "pretty tense" and "difficult" in Lyman and that Kyiv's forces were constantly trying to attack.

"Of course we understand that such attempts will continue, at the moment our units are able to repel all these attacks, "the official was quoted as saying by Russia's Tass news agency.