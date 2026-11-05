Ukraine accuses senior security and police officials over criminal ring

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Ukraine is seeking to eradicate graft as part of its ambitions to join the European Union.

KYIV – Three senior officials from Ukraine’s police and security service have been formally accused of involvement in a criminal ring engaged in fraud, drug sales and production of counterfeit currency and cigarettes, the anti-corruption authorities said on Nov 5.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, or NABU, on Nov 4 released details of what it said was a wide-ranging investigation into a network operating with assistance and protection from senior security and law enforcement officials.

In another statement on Nov 5, it said it had served notices of suspicion on a first deputy department head in the SBU domestic security service, a department head and a deputy section chief in the National Police.

Two other alleged organisers were also informed of charges.

None of the suspects was named.

The agency said it was in the process of drawing up charges against other members of the organisation, which included at least seven other people.

Code-named “Carthage”, the investigation is the latest to target senior Ukrainian officials as the country seeks to eradicate graft as part of its ambitions to join the European Union.

In a statement on Nov 5, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff said the situation required “timely, strong action”.

“The law is the same for all,” wrote Kyrylo Budanov on social media.

“Positions, titles and powers cannot be a basis for avoiding responsibility.” REUTERS