Ukraine accuses Russia of using nuclear plant as shield

KYIV • Ukraine yesterday accused Russia of exploiting its position in a nuclear power plant it had seized to target a nearby town in a rocket attack that killed at least 13 people and left many others seriously wounded.

The town that Ukraine says Russia targeted - Marhanets - is one that Russia has alleged Ukrainian forces have used in the past to shell Russian forces holed up at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which they took over in March.

"It was a terrible night," regional governor Valentin Reznichenko wrote on Telegram, urging residents to shelter when they hear air raid sirens.

"I am asking and begging you... Don't let the Russians kill you," he wrote, adding that Russia had fired a total of 80 rockets at the area.

Regional council head Mykola Lukashuk said the strikes had hit a local power line, leaving thousands of people without electricity.

The rocket attacks came as Britain, which is helping Ukraine with weapons, intelligence and training, said yesterday that it believed Russia had "almost certainly" established a major new ground force to support its war.

The new force, called the 3rd Army Corps, was based in the city of Mulino, east of Russia's capital, Moscow, the British Defence Ministry said in a daily intelligence bulletin.

It thought Russia would struggle to build up the number of troops it needed however, and that the new force was unlikely to play a decisive role in the war.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of imperilling the safety of the vast plant - Europe's largest - by attacking each other in its vicinity.

Mr Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has urged both sides to exercise restraint, warning of the "very real risk of a nuclear disaster".

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrialised countries yesterday demanded that Russia immediately hand back control of the plant to Ukraine, something Moscow seems unlikely to do.

Mr Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, accused Russia of launching attacks on Ukrainian towns with impunity from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the knowledge that it was risky for Ukraine to fight back.

Ukraine says around 500 Russian troops with heavy vehicles and weapons are stationed at the plant, where Ukrainian technicians continue to work. Russia says its forces are behaving responsibly and doing everything they can to ensure the facility's safety.

The head of Ukraine's state nuclear power company on Tuesday said it was vital that Kyiv regain control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in time for winter. He said lines that connect the plant to the Ukrainian grid had been damaged and accused Russia of wanting to connect the facility to its power grid.

"The risk is very high" of shelling hitting containers storing radioactive material, he said.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Monday demanded UN nuclear inspectors be given access to Zaporizhzhia, calling any attack on a nuclear plant "suicidal".

Moscow has asked for IAEA's Mr Grossi to brief the UN Security Council today on Russia's accusations that it is Ukrainian forces who have attacked the plant, diplomats said.

Meanwhile, the origin of a series of explosions at a Russian air base in Russian-annexed Crimea a day earlier remained contested, with Moscow saying ammunition stores had detonated and Ukrainian officials hinting Kyiv may have been responsible.

Two US newspapers cited unnamed Ukrainian officials as saying that Ukrainian special forces had carried out an attack on the air base, which had resulted in the destruction of Russian military aircraft there.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the United States and its allies would "remain vigilant against any threats to our shared security" and "confront any aggression or threat of aggression that might come up" after signing the protocols for Finland and Sweden to join Nato.

He urged other Nato countries to finish their ratification process "as quickly as possible".

Russia has denounced the move by the traditionally neutral Finland and Sweden as destabilising to the region.

