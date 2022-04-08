UN suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

The United Nations General Assembly voted yesterday to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council. A total of 93 voted in favour of the resolution, with 24 against and 58 abstentions.

Meanwhile, Nato members have agreed to strengthen support for Ukraine and are providing more weapons to the country, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said yesterday following a meeting of foreign ministers.

He did not give details of the weapons, but said Nato allies were providing a wide range, including Soviet-era and modern weapons.

In Ukraine, the authorities in the east of the country warned civilians that the window to escape a big Russian offensive is quickly narrowing, and that they should leave immediately.