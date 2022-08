Describing the shelling around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in south-eastern Ukraine as "suicidal", United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Kyiv and Moscow to give international inspectors access to Europe's largest atomic complex. The plant has been captured by Russia but is being run by Ukrainian technicians. Ukraine claims three radiation sensors were damaged and a worker hurt on Saturday. "Any attack on a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing," Mr Guterres said yesterday.