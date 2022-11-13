UK warns of budget pain to come this week

LONDON - Britain’s government on Sunday warned of impending tax hikes, especially for the wealthy, as it bids to repair economic havoc wrought by the short-lived tenure of former prime minister Liz Truss.

Ms Truss’ successor Rishi Sunak, who was heading to a Group of 20 economic summit in Indonesia, has vowed to get soaring inflation under control even if it means more pain for hard-pressed consumers and businesses.

Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt told Sky News that the pain would fall disproportionately on the better off as he prepares to unveil an emergency budget statement on Thursday.

He said: “We’re all going to be paying a bit more tax, I’m afraid.”

Mr Hunt refused to be drawn into detail on the figures, after a tax-cutting budget by Ms Truss caused panic on financial markets.

“We will be asking everyone for sacrifices,” he stressed. “But I think in a fair society, as we are in the United Kingdom, we need to recognise that there’s only so much you can ask from people on the very lowest incomes, so that will be reflected in the decisions that I take.”

Mr Hunt conceded that the British economy was already likely in recession.

“You don’t want to do things that make any recession that you may be in worse,” he said. “But on the other hand, if you do nothing, if you don’t show that we’re going to bring our debt down over time... interest rates get higher and you get a recession that’s made worse.”

He added: “I want to make sure that this recession, if we are in one, is as short and shallow as possible.”

Mr Hunt is also reportedly looking at imposing strict curbs on government spending for years to come as inflation hits double digits.

He said the surge in energy prices linked to the war in Ukraine amounted to an economic hit of £140 billion (S$227 billion). “It’s like the economy supporting an entire second NHS (National Health Service),” the minister said.

“This will be a plan to help bring down inflation, help control high energy prices and also get our way back to growing healthily, which is what we need so much.” AFP, REUTERS