UK toughens travel rules with fines, jail for breaches

LONDON • Britain will require people arriving from countries where worrying coronavirus variants are spreading to pay for 10 days of quarantine in hotels, while rule-breakers will face heavy fines or jail terms under tighter restrictions that come into effect from next Monday.

The new travel rules add to restrictions that already ban travel abroad for holidays. The government said the measures were needed to prevent new variants of the virus from thwarting Britain's rapid vaccination programme.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said people could be sent to prison and fined up to £10,000 (S$18,300) if they break the rules. "Anyone who lies on the passenger locator form and tries to conceal that they've been in a country on the 'red list' in the 10 days before arrival here, will face a prison sentence of up to 10 years," Mr Hancock told Parliament.

British and Irish nationals arriving in England who have been in any of the 33 countries identified as high-risk in the last 10 days would be required to pay £1,750 to cover the cost of a minimum 10-day quarantine in a designated hotel, he said.

All arrivals in the United Kingdom will have to take further Covid-19 tests on day 2 and day 8 of their quarantines on top of a pre-departure test already required, he said. A positive result will add 10 more days to the confinement. Anyone refusing to take tests risks a fine of between £1,000 and £2,000.

Britain has rolled out the fastest vaccination programme of any large country. But there has been alarm in recent days after reports that the vaccines it is using may be less effective against some new variants of the virus, such as one that has spread rapidly in South Africa. The government, criticised in recent weeks for being slow to bring in tougher border measures, said the stricter rules could stay in place until it is sure vaccines work against new variants, or booster shots become available.

"Strong protections at the border are part of defending and safely allowing the domestic opening up," said Mr Hancock.

British airlines and airports have issued a new cry for help, the latest of many, urging the government to provide more support to make sure the sector makes it through the year and to issue a road map on how it will ease restrictions. "Airports and airlines are battling to survive with almost zero revenue and a huge cost base, and practically every week, a further blow lands," said aviation trade bodies.

Mr Hancock said the measures could not be in place permanently and would be replaced "over time with a system of safe and free international travel".

The government said it had contracted 16 hotels for an initial 4,600 rooms for hotel quarantine and would secure more as needed, with further details due to be published today.

The Scottish government announced a similar "managed isolation" scheme, with 1,300 rooms at six designated hotels. Both come into effect from next Monday.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son and heir Prince Charles, who contracted Covid-19 last year, has received a first vaccine dose, his office said yesterday. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, 73, both received the shot as health authorities urged those over the age of 70 to get a jab. The Queen, 94, and her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, received their jabs last month.

Britain, which was the first Western nation to roll out Covid-19 jabs in the general population, is banking on its biggest-ever vaccination programme as a way out of a pandemic that has killed more than 114,000 people and infected nearly four million in the country.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE