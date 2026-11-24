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Members of Houthi military stand next to ordnance sitting on a hill amid what Houthi Military Media says are clashes between Houthi fighters and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces in a location given as Taiz, Yemen, in this screengrab from a video released October 20, 2026. Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, Nov 24 - Britain on Tuesday designated the Houthis as an entity under its Yemen sanctions regime, and announced measures against four senior figures linked to the group, accusing them of involvement in torture, rape and other serious abuses.

• Britain said it announced the new sanctions after the Houthis resumed conflict in the region, including targeting Saudi Arabia civilian infrastructure

• Houthis have recently carried out attacksagainst commercial shipping in Bab el-Mandeb, UK says

• New sanctions will help hold to account those who seek to undermine peace and security in Yemen, UK says

• The four senior figures are accused of sexual violence including rape, torture and other inhuman and degrading treatment of detainees

• UK says Houthi authorities have repeatedly shown a disregard for basic human rights and freedoms of those under their control as well as UK staff and aid workers REUTERS