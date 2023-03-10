UK suspects Russians using British firms to launder illicit war profits

LONDON - The UK government suspects Russian nationals have exploited lax checks by the companies register in attempts to launder war profits stolen from Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.

British law enforcement agencies have identified large numbers of sham companies incorporated in the UK by nationals from a range of countries in recent years, likely for the purposes of money laundering or tax evasion, the people said, asking not to be named discussing confidential matters.

Hundreds of those firms list Russians as their officers and some Russian-controlled companies are now trying to exploit the war in Ukraine for financial gain, the people said.

Russians have been prominent among those drawn to the City of London by light-touch regulation that allows them to shelter their assets with little scrutiny.

While the UK has imposed wide-ranging sanctions on many Russian companies and individuals since the invasion of Ukraine, the years of courting foreign money have left the British financial system riddled with shell companies and other opaque structures that complicate efforts to enforce restrictions on Russian interests.

The British government is in the process of strengthening laws to reform Companies House and clamp down on financial crime.

The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill was introduced to Parliament on Sept 22 and seeks to give the companies registry more powers to uncover who is forming companies and investigate suspected fraud.

The administration says that it has some of the toughest anti-money laundering controls in the world and the new law will help to clamp down on the thousands of UK-registered companies used to facilitate money laundering, fraud, terrorist financing and illegal arms purchases.

One company identified by the British authorities is registered at an office address in London and listed on shipping registries as the owner of a grain transporter.

The vessel is suspected of illegally transporting grain out of Ukraine and violating international sanctions, the people said. The ship has repeatedly travelled through the Black Sea in recent months, public data show.

The company has three current and former officers listed on Companies House, Britain’s register of companies, who are all Russian nationals who listed home addresses in Russia. Neither they nor the company have any discernible operations in London.

The European Union had discussed sanctioning the firm as part of its latest package of measures, according to documents seen by Bloomberg. The company was removed from the proposal before the package was approved during negotiations between member states.

Several other companies with no obvious British operations were incorporated at the same London address by other Russian nationals, filings show.

One of those people is an employee at Russia’s ministry of internal affairs whose home address is listed at Companies House as an apartment in central Moscow.