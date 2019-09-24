UK starts major op to bring home stranded travellers

HONG KONG • Minutes after British travel operator Thomas Cook Group filed for liquidation yesterday, holiday makers took to Twitter and social media platforms to vent their anger and seek help over nixed holidays and flights.

Mr Layton Roche from the United Kingdom tweeted that he and his bride-to-be were packed and ready to get on a plane for the Greek island of Kos to celebrate their wedding.

He implored Thomas Cook to keep it together for the "next 24 hours" to make it happen.

But it was not to be.

The bankruptcy filing in London of the 178-year-old travel company early yesterday morning effectively cancelled all holidays and flights booked through the company's units, leaving Britain to mount what it said will be the largest peacetime repatriation of hundreds of thousands of stranded travellers.

As the company seeks protection to work through its mounting debt problems, tourists and holiday makers are inundating the UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for help to make their way home, leaving some who have paid for but not yet started their trips out of luck.

Mr Jack Cousens, a 27-year-old menswear buyer from Essex in England, was getting ready to check out of his Cancun hotel in Mexico after a week-long vacation to fly to Gatwick when he read on social media that Thomas Cook flights were cancelled.

After initially facing trouble accessing the aviation regulator's website, Mr Cousens managed to get through hours later and was booked on a morning flight to Manchester instead of his original Gatwick destination.

Despite securing the arrangements, he said he was still anxious about his return flight.

"They've combined two fully booked Thomas Cook flights into one. I don't see how there will realistically be space," he said.

The British government and the CAA have kicked off "Operation Matterhorn" to bring home vacationers due to fly back to the UK with Thomas Cook, an operation that will run until Oct 6, according to the authority's website.

"The repatriation is hugely complex and we are working round the clock to support passengers," CAA said.

About 150,000 Britons, along with about 450,000 foreign nationals, are stranded on Thomas Cook holidays - a total of about 600,000 travellers.

After Oct 6, travellers will need to make their own arrangements, according to the CAA.

The repatriation flights are only for passengers whose trips started in the UK.

The authority urged travellers with booked vacations - who have not departed - not to commence travel.

BLOOMBERG