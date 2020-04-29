UK should set out China strategy, Foreign Affairs Committee says

The committee asked if the British government planned to make representations at international gatherings to hold China accountable.
The committee asked if the British government planned to make representations at international gatherings to hold China accountable.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's foreign affairs parliamentary committee has asked the government to set out its strategy for dealing with China and whether it plans to use international bodies to hold it to account over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cross-party body asked for the strategy, taking into account Beijing's role in giving early information on the pandemic, its role within medical and industrial supply chains and the reliance of the UK and its partners on the country.

It asked if the government planned to make representations at international gatherings such as the WHO, G-7 or G-20 to "hold China accountable for its attempts to mislead the international community in order to control the narrative around Covid-19".

 
 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content