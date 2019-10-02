UK set to table Brexit plan 'shortly'

MANCHESTER • Britain will give the EU new proposals for a Brexit deal "shortly", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday, but rejected reports that it would see Customs posts along the Irish border.

With 30 days to go until Britain is due to leave the European Union on Oct 31, Mr Johnson is racing for an agreement to avoid yet another delay.

But the bloc's leaders have complained they have yet to see a concrete alternative to the current divorce deal - and time is running out.

"We are going to make a very good offer. We will be tabling it formally very soon," Mr Johnson told BBC television from Manchester, where his Conservative Party's conference is under way.

He declined to give details but media reports said they could be proposed as early as tomorrow.

Mr Johnson is seeking to renegotiate the divorce terms struck by his predecessor Theresa May last year but rejected three times by the British Parliament. He is focusing on the most controversial element, the so-called backstop plan to keep Britain subject to EU Customs rules to allow goods to flow freely between British Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland after Brexit.

Irish broadcaster RTE reported late on Monday that Britain has proposed erecting "Customs clearance sites" along both sides of the border but located 8km to 16km away to keep the actual frontier open.

Citing a "non-paper" provisional plan put forward by London, it said goods moving from one side to the other would be monitored in real time on mobile phones or tracking devices placed on trucks.

But Ireland says there cannot be a return to the border infrastructure of the past, warning it could upset the peace process in Northern Ireland. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney swiftly dismissed the leaked proposal as a "non-starter", a position echoed by Irish opposition party Sinn Fein.

Mr Norbert Rottgen, chairman of the foreign affairs committee in Germany's Bundestag Lower House of Parliament, said it was "not serious".

Mr Johnson suggested the leak was a previous draft of the plan.

However, he said it was "just the reality" there would have to be checks somewhere after Britain leaves the EU's Customs union and single market.

Mr Johnson took office in July promising to leave the EU on Oct 31 no matter what.

His pledge is popular with Conservative members and many Brexit voters, but MPs in the House of Commons fear a "no deal" exit would be disastrous. They passed a law requiring him to ask the EU to delay again if he has not reached a divorce deal by a Brussels summit on Oct 17 and 18.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE