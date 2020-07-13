Coronavirus: UK set to make masks mandatory in shops

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is this week set to make it mandatory to wear face masks in shops, according to news reports, soon after telling Britain it was only optional.

The Times newspaper on Saturday cited an unidentified government official as saying it was a "fair assumption" that masks will become obligatory in other indoor settings within a few weeks. On Friday, Mr Johnson said he wanted to be "stricter" on insisting that people wear coverings in confined spaces. They are now compulsory only on public transport and in hospitals.

Mixed messaging in Britain has led to confusion as to what people can and cannot do. Scotland has already made face masks compulsory in its stores, while the central English town of Leicester has gone back into lockdown.

Mr Johnson is treading a delicate line, trying to foster an environment that will revive an economy facing the twin threats of the pandemic and Brexit, while endeavouring to rein in measures that risk choking off a recovery.

The British Prime Minister is set to tell employers this week to start ordering staff back into their places of work, as long as it is safe to do so, in order to stem the coronavirus hit to the economy, the Daily Mail said.

Mr Johnson has told top civil servants to set an example by starting to return staff to their desks and he has asked companies including Goldman Sachs to get more employees back after working from home, the newspaper said.

The Prime Minister would announce the change in an update on coronavirus this week, it said.

Mr Johnson said on Friday that he thought it was time for people to start shifting away from working from home. "I want people to go back to work as carefully as possible," he said. "It's very important that people should be going back to work if they can, now. I think everybody's taken the 'stay at home if you can' (advice). I think now we should say 'go back to work if you can'."

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS