UK scraps pre-flight test for vaccinated travellers

LONDON • The United Kingdom will no longer require vaccinated travellers to take a Covid-19 test before boarding a flight to the country, after airlines hard-hit by the Omicron variant lobbied for the rules to be eased.

A lateral-flow test, or an antigen rapid test, must still be taken within two days of entering England, but the requirement for a more costly polymerase chain reaction assessment will be eliminated, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday.

People will no longer need to self-isolate on arrival unless they test positive. The changes take effect today. Loosening border rules introduced to slow the spread of Omicron will bring some relief to carriers after air travel was stymied during the year-end holiday period.

"This will make travel much simpler and easier, and means our customers can book and travel with confidence," EasyJet chief executive officer Johan Lundgren said in a statement.

He urged the government to go further and eliminate the post-arrival antigen test as well.

The pre-departure hurdle "discourages many from travelling for fear of being trapped overseas and incurring significant extra expense", Mr Johnson told Parliament following a regular three-week review of travel requirements.

The country will now return to travel rules that were in place last October, he said.

The measures will be instituted in parallel with a temporary relaxation of domestic Covid-19 testing rules to free up capacity, with new cases remaining at record levels.

Until the onset of Omicron, travellers from most places who could show they had a full dose of approved vaccines were allowed to enter Britain without pre-testing.

Britain toughened its entry requirements starting in November, in a setback to what had been shaping up as a broad recovery for air travel.

Airlines, which have railed against border restrictions throughout the two-year coronavirus crisis, stepped up a campaign this week to lift the testing mandate in full, arguing that the significant cost is crushing demand.

Manchester Airports Group and industry lobby Airlines UK published research maintaining that the removal of testing requirements on international travel would not affect Covid-19's spread, and that domestic restrictions were the only way to stem the virus within Britain.

"Our temporary testing requirements were introduced to prevent additional Omicron cases from entering the UK, stopping people from passing it on to others if they are infected," a spokesman for the Department for Transport said in response to the industry report.

