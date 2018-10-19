UK says it will make clear response over journalist's disappearance if allegations of Saudi involvement proven

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday (Oct 19) that Britain would make a clear response in the case of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi if allegations that he was murdered by a Saudi Arabian team were found to be true.

"Part of our reaction will depend on the Saudi reaction, and whether we sense that they are taking it as seriously as we are taking it. But this is a very, very serious matter," Mr Hunt told BBC radio.

"Our relationship with Saudi is a strategic relationship as well. Our response will be considered... (but) in the end, if these stories are true, we have to be absolutely clear, it would not be consistent with our values."

Turkish officials have said they believe Mr Khashoggi was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh denies the allegations.