UK’s growth plan is dead as PM Sunak pivots towards spending cuts

LONDON – Britain’s plan for growth is dead for now.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government is focusing instead on filling a deep hole in the public finances caused by rising interest rates, rocketing inflation and a likely recession, all of which have exhausted the resources available for stimulating the economy, an official with knowledge of the matter said.

That conclusion indicates the scale of the job facing Mr Sunak and his Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt as they draw up the Treasury’s autumn economic statement due on Nov 17. While Ms Liz Truss emphasized growth as the primary ambition during her few weeks in office, Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt are having to firm up investor confidence by showing how they will pay off the UK’s burgeoning debt load.

It is one of the brutal ironies of Ms Truss’s tenure. Her “growth plan” offering £45 billion (S$74 billion) of unfunded tax cuts so spooked investors and damaged the UK’s fiscal credibility that it has killed off any immediate hopes of delivering long-term measures to bolster economic performance that the UK so desperately needs.

“The immediate focus needs to be on landing the fiscal consolidation,” said Mr Tim Pitt, a former Treasury adviser now partner at Flint Global. “A clear, considered growth plan is essential, but it might make more sense to that as part of a budget in the spring.”

On Friday, people familiar with the government’s thinking said the Treasury is looking for tax increases and spending cuts totaling as much as £50 billion. That would add to headwinds the economy faces at the same time consumers are suffering the tightest cost-of-living squeeze in decades and the Bank of England (BOE) plans the fastest increases in borrowing costs in 33 years.

Early steps by Mr Hunt to reverse Ms Truss’s package have restored some calm to financial markets, bringing down interest rates in financial markets and potentially saving up to £15 billion a year in debt service costs from the peak of the market panic a few weeks ago.

But that still leaves £35 billion needed, a sizable sum for an economy that is sputtering. It marks a consolidation of about 1.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), equivalent to roughly a sixth of the budget squeeze between 2010 and 2018, the years of austerity after the financial crisis. For now, growing the economy is now a second-order concern.

As chancellor in March, Mr Sunak signalled that his flagship growth policy would be a major new tax relief to boost business investment. He can no longer afford it, according to one government official, who asked not to be named because budget discussions are still ongoing. That will mean the UK’s corporation tax rate rises to 25 per cent, the most in a decade, from 19 per cent, with little offsetting incentive for companies to invest.

Mr Hunt is likely to promise deregulation, including financial-services reform, to drive longer-term output, but there will be no money for investment now nor will there be political backing for greater migration to address the UK’s chronic labour shortages. According to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), lifting net immigration by 75,000 a year would raise long-term trend growth from 1.4 per cent to 1.6 per cent, still well below the levels prevailing in previous decades.

The Bank of England may be able to deliver a bit of help. The central bank on Thursday is expected by investors and economists to raise interest rates three-quarters of a percentage point to 3 per cent and forecast a deeper recession due to “materially higher” rates than it projected in August, according to Nomura’s European economist George Buckley.

If its forecasts show inflation falling below target during the coming recession, investors may respond by lowering market rates. That would reduce debt-servicing costs and spare the government some austerity.