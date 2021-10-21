Covid-19

UK reports more Delta plus cases

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Britain has seen more cases of a new mutation of the Delta coronavirus variant, which the country is monitoring closely. Experts said the new subvariant, named Delta plus by Britain, is not likely to change the Covid-19 picture, but warned that the risk is mainly for the unvaccinated.

