UK report over Xinjiang wantonly interferes in China's internal affairs: Chinese Embassy

LONDON (XINHUA, AFP) - A spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Britain on Saturday (July 10) expressed outrage and firm opposition to a report published by a committee of the lower house of British parliament.

The report, which is "full of lies" about China's Xinjiang, represents a blatant interference in China's internal affairs, according to the spokesman.

Responding to a question about the report "Never Again: The UK's Responsibility to Act on Atrocities in Xinjiang and Beyond" issued by the Foreign Affairs Committee of Britain's House of Commons, the spokesman said it is "nothing but a pack of disinformation".

The spokesman added: "It is an attempt out of ulterior political motives to deliberately slander China's policy on Xinjiang and wantonly interfere in China's internal affairs."

There is no so-called "internment camps" in Xinjiang, the spokesman said, adding that the vocational education and training centres set up in Xinjiang in accordance with laws are schools.

This is part of the proactive and preventive de-radicalisation and counter-terrorism measures aimed at tackling terrorism and religious extremism at the source, the spokesman said, no different from Britain's Desistance and Disengagement Programme or the de-radicalisation centres in France.

In the report following a months-long inquiry, the committee recommended exploring the feasibility of an International Criminal Court probe into the alleged crimes against Uighur Muslims and others in the north-western Chinese region of Xinjiang.

The cross-party group wants Britain to use every diplomatic lever to pressure Beijing to allow international observers - in particular the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights - access to Xinjiang.

It also backs a fast-track asylum process for those fleeing persecution in the region, forming a coalition of "sanctuary states" with Western allies.

Rights groups claim that at least one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in camps in Xinjiang, where China is also accused of imposing forced labour.

Responding to the British report on Saturday, the Chinese embassy spokesman said there is no "forced labour" in Xinjiang, only voluntary employment and selecting jobs according to people's own volition, while lawful labour rights are protected.

The use of technological products and big data to improve social governance is a common practice of modern countries, the spokesman said, noting that it does not target any specific ethnicity.

Thanks to the Chinese government's unremitting efforts, Xinjiang now enjoys social stability, ethnic harmony and rapid economic growth, the spokesman said, while the political, economic, and social rights and freedom of religious belief of all ethnic groups in the region are fully guaranteed.

"It must be emphasised that Xinjiang affairs are China's internal affairs that no other country has the right to interfere in," said the spokesman.