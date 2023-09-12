UK reaches preliminary deal with EU to access border agency Frontex - Bloomberg

LONDON - Britain has reached a preliminary agreement with the European Union to access its border agency Frontex, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, adding that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak intended to announce the deal next month. REUTERS
LONDON - Britain has reached a preliminary agreement with the European Union to access its border agency Frontex, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, adding that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak intended to announce the deal next month. REUTERS
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.