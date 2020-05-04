UK publishes names of scientific emergency advisory group participants

The 50-member list included Dr Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
42 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - The British government on Monday (May 4) published the names of the participants in its scientific advisory group for emergencies - the group which is helping Prime Minister Boris Johnson respond to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The 50-member list included Dr Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser, Dr Neil Ferguson from Imperial College, and Dr Graham Medley and Dr John Edmunds from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

Two participants declined to give permission for their names to be published. The government also published the membership of other health and scientific groups advising ministers.

 
 
 
 

