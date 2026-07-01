UK police watchdog probes two officers over handling of Henry Nowak case

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The case of 18-year-old Henry Nowak prompted protests, political debate and questions about how police treat different ethnic groups.

LONDON – Britain’s police watchdog said on July 1 it was investigating two officers over their handling of a student who was handcuffed as he lay dying from stab wounds after his killer falsely alleged a racist attack.

The case of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, who was filmed being arrested and handcuffed by officers as he lay dying in Southampton in December, prompted protests, political debate and questions about how police treat different ethnic groups after the sentencing in June.

Nowak had told officers he had been stabbed and could not breathe. One officer was heard saying: “Don’t think you have, mate.”

His killer Vickrum Digwa, a British-born Sikh man who has been jailed for life, falsely accused Nowak of racially abusing and assaulting him.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said there were serious questions to answer, including how accusations of racism informed police decision-making – something the police watchdog said it was examining.

“There is clear evidence that public confidence in the force may have been seriously harmed by this incident, and that is a factor we must consider when assessing the evidence,” said Derrick Campbell, the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s director of engagement.

The police watchdog said the two officers were now under investigation for potential gross misconduct over concerns they may have breached professional standards including duties and responsibilities, use of force and discreditable conduct.

It said this related to potential failures to recognise that Nowak needed urgent medical attention, to act after he said he had been stabbed and could not breathe, and the decision to arrest and handcuff him rather than provide immediate first aid.

The watchdog also said one officer may have failed to treat Nowak with appropriate respect, appearing to dismiss his claim that he had been stabbed. REUTERS