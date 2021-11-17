UK police reveal name of taxi blast suspect

LIVERPOOL (England) • British police have identified the suspect behind an explosion that engulfed a taxi in flames outside a hospital in Liverpool on Sunday, a blast the authorities have declared a terrorist incident.

Police say Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, who was killed in the blast, boarded the taxi in the northern English city and asked to be driven to the Liverpool Women's Hospital, about 10 minutes away.

The blast took place inside the car as it approached the drop-off point in front of hospital. The taxi driver was treated for injuries and released after medical attention.

The country has raised its national threat level to severe, with interior minister Priti Patel saying the blast was the second fatal incident in one month following the stabbing to death of lawmaker David Amess.

Four men aged 20 to 29, who were arrested by the police in relation to the explosion, were released from custody, the police said late on Monday.

The explosion occurred just before 11am on Sunday, when a Remembrance Day service to commemorate the country's war dead was being held at nearby Liverpool Cathedral. Police are investigating if the events are connected.

Police officers are searching two places associated with Al Swealmeen and have recovered significant items, the authorities said.

The police also said they have recovered important evidence from an address at Rutland Avenue, adding that it was becoming central to the investigation.

Al Swealmeen had been picked up by the taxi from the Rutland Avenue area. The authorities said it was unclear why the passenger wanted to go to the hospital or what caused the sudden explosion of the device.

The Times newspaper reported that an "Islamist plot was a significant line of inquiry", pointing to the cathedral or the hospital as possible targets.

It said the improvised device contained TATP, the same explosive favoured by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group that was used in the 2015 Paris attacks and the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said late on Monday that the Liverpool attack was a "stark reminder of the need for us all to remain utterly vigilant".

Local leaders praised the taxi driver as a hero, saying that he had prevented what could have become an even bigger calamity.

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson said the driver had quickly escaped the burning vehicle and locked the doors, trapping Al Swealmeen, who was carrying the explosives, inside the taxi.

Al Swealmeen was the only person killed in the blast.

