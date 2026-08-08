British police reopen attempted burglary case as part of Widdecombe murder probe

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Police officers investigate the area near the home of Ann Widdecombe after she was found dead on July 11.

LONDON – British counterterrorism police said on Aug 7 they reopened an investigation into an attempted burglary reported in 2025 in London as part of their probe into the murder of former government minister Ann Widdecombe.

The Metropolitan Police in April 2025 received a report of an attempted burglary at a Greater London area address. The Metropolitan Police carried out enquiries with support from Counter Terrorism Policing London but no arrests were made and the probe was then closed.

“Following the reopening of the attempted burglary investigation, Counter Terrorism Policing London identified a line of enquiry which was not identified and pursued by them at the time, which may have been relevant,” said Vicki Evans, senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing.

The police did not provide further details on how the two cases may have been connected.

Widdecombe, 78, a prominent figure in Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, was found dead at her home in rural south-west England on July 9 after being attacked the day before.

British prosecutors on July 20 charged Joshua Kerry, 28, with the murder.

Police have said their investigation into the motive, including any possible political motivation, remains ongoing. REUTERS